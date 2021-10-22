Gosport at the turn of the last century

Some of the included in this historic selection are wrens loading torpedoes at HMS Dolphin during World War II, Gosport ferry Frances pictured in 1900, with HMS Victory in the background, The Hard at Gosport looking across Portsmouth Harbour circa 1905, washing clothes on HMS Duncan in 1901 and submarine HMS Holland 2 near Gosport circa 1905.
1. Early Gosport
Gosport Library, photographed in 1906.
Photo: The News archive
2. Early Gosport
Gosport ferry Frances pictured in 1900, with HMS Victory in the background
Photo: The News archive
3. Early Gosport
A horse-drawn cart disembarks from the floating bridge at Gosport in 1900
Photo: The News archive
4. Early Gosport
The Hard at Gosport looking across Portsmouth Harbour Circa 1905. To the left is the Ferry Ticket Office. In the foreground is the Gambler drinking fountain.
Photo: The News archive