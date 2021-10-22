Timothy White's in North Cross Street, Gosport, about 1910. Picture courtesy Peter Greenaway.
Gosport at the turn of the last century

Interesting images taken mainly on the water.

By Deborah Croker
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 9:20 pm

Some of the included in this historic selection are wrens loading torpedoes at HMS Dolphin during World War II, Gosport ferry Frances pictured in 1900, with HMS Victory in the background, The Hard at Gosport looking across Portsmouth Harbour circa 1905, washing clothes on HMS Duncan in 1901 and submarine HMS Holland 2 near Gosport circa 1905.

1. Early Gosport

Gosport Library, photographed in 1906.

2. Early Gosport

Gosport ferry Frances pictured in 1900, with HMS Victory in the background

3. Early Gosport

A horse-drawn cart disembarks from the floating bridge at Gosport in 1900

4. Early Gosport

The Hard at Gosport looking across Portsmouth Harbour Circa 1905. To the left is the Ferry Ticket Office. In the foreground is the Gambler drinking fountain.

