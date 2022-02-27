Downs & Co pawn shop was located at 157 to 161 Kingston Road. As well as exchanging goods for cash, money was also lent.
In photos: 18 lost Portsmouth shops you probably forgot existed

Here are some rare photos of lost shops and their owners in times gone by in Portsmouth.

By Deborah Croker
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 11:30 am

Perhaps you now run a shop that is in one of the images?

Or maybe you know any of these shop keepers or have a story to tell about these businesses?

1. Portsmouth shops from the past

Lee Bryant on a pony outside his grandfather's paper shop WH Bryant's in Charlotte Street, Portsmouth

Photo: The News archive

2. Portsmouth shops from the past

Heywood and Sons and The Square Deal shop. Heywoods cycle shop at 270/272 Lake Road with the Square Deal shop was next door. Can anyone recognise the lady with baby in her arms in the doorway?

Photo: The News archive

3. Portsmouth shops from the past

J H Bower and Sons. Dennis, third from the right, as a boy outside his late father's shop in Old Fawcett Road. To the right is his father and to his left his two brothers Roy and Eric. .

Photo: The News archive

4. Portsmouth shops from the past

H Threadingham in Cosham High Street.

Photo: The News archive

