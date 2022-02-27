In photos: 18 lost Portsmouth shops you probably forgot existed

Perhaps you now run a shop that is in one of the images?
Or maybe you know any of these shop keepers or have a story to tell about these businesses?
MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Pyramids swimming pool | Lost Portsmouth nightspots | Lost Portsmouth pubs
Join our new Portsmouth Retro Facebook group to find more fascinating photos and memories from Portsmouth’s past.
The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.
Page 1 of 5