Incredible retro photos showing Palmerston Road in Southsea

Before the big chains moved in, independent family-run shops were a common sight and trams were more likely to be seen than cars and buses on the surrounding streets.
We have had a look through our archive to find these rarely-seen photos of the street from over the years. Some of the photos date back to the 19th century – as far as 1870.
1. Palmerston Road Southsea
Palmerston Road, Southsea, about 1925. Photo: The News archive
2. Palmerston Road Southsea
Palmerston Road, Southsea, 1909. Photo: The News archive
3. Palmerston Road Southsea
Inside the luxurious Cafe' Royal restaurant. An advert from early last century showing hotels in Southsea and the Cafe’ Royal in Palmerston Road. As can be seen, a luncheon went up from 1/6 to 3/6 ( 8p to 18p) and dinner from 3/6 to 5/- (18p to 25p) Photo: The News archive
4. Palmerston Road Southsea
Edwardian Palmerston Road. All of what you see was destroyed in the blitz of January 10, 1941. The road has just be cleaned by a water cart. Photo: The News archive