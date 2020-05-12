An aerial view of Portsmouth

Incredible retro photos showing Palmerston Road in Southsea

By Steve Deeks
Published 12th May 2020, 16:57 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 14:54 GMT
This set of stunning old photos show what Southsea’s Palmerston Road was like up to 150 years ago.

Before the big chains moved in, independent family-run shops were a common sight and trams were more likely to be seen than cars and buses on the surrounding streets.

We have had a look through our archive to find these rarely-seen photos of the street from over the years. Some of the photos date back to the 19th century – as far as 1870.

Palmerston Road, Southsea, about 1925.

1. Palmerston Road Southsea

Palmerston Road, Southsea, about 1925. Photo: The News archive

Palmerston Road, Southsea, 1909.

2. Palmerston Road Southsea

Palmerston Road, Southsea, 1909. Photo: The News archive

Inside the luxurious Cafe' Royal restaurant. An advert from early last century showing hotels in Southsea and the Cafe’ Royal in Palmerston Road. As can be seen, a luncheon went up from 1/6 to 3/6 ( 8p to 18p) and dinner from 3/6 to 5/- (18p to 25p)

3. Palmerston Road Southsea

Inside the luxurious Cafe' Royal restaurant. An advert from early last century showing hotels in Southsea and the Cafe’ Royal in Palmerston Road. As can be seen, a luncheon went up from 1/6 to 3/6 ( 8p to 18p) and dinner from 3/6 to 5/- (18p to 25p) Photo: The News archive

Edwardian Palmerston Road. All of what you see was destroyed in the blitz of January 10, 1941. The road has just be cleaned by a water cart.

4. Palmerston Road Southsea

Edwardian Palmerston Road. All of what you see was destroyed in the blitz of January 10, 1941. The road has just be cleaned by a water cart. Photo: The News archive

