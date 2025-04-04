Memorable photos from lost Portsmouth club Time & Envy

By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:05 BST
Time & Envy was one of the most iconic nightlife venues that Portsmouth had to offer in the early 2000s.

It could be found in the Savoy Building on South Parade in Southsea but is no longer there.

We decided to dive into The News archives to find the best pictures from Time & Envy.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery from Time & Envy?

Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea - (044752-0021)

1. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea - (044752-0021) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea - (042800-0014)

2. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea - (042800-0014) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea - (044752-0090)

3. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea - (044752-0090) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea. (044752-0010)

4. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea. (044752-0010) Photo: Michael Scaddan

