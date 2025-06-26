Memorable pictures from gone but not forgotten Portsmouth club Time & Envy that take you back to the '00s clubbing days

By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Jun 2025, 12:18 BST
Time & Envy was one of the most iconic nightlife venues that Portsmouth had to offer in the early 2000s.

It could be found in the Savoy Building on South Parade in Southsea but is no longer there.

We decided to dive into The News archives to find the best pictures from Time & Envy.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea - (044752-0021)

1. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea - (044752-0021) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
070483_0014_FACE_TIME (DB) 2/2/07 Face on the Floor - revellers enjoying their night out at Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (070383-0014)

2. Time & Envy nightclub

070483_0014_FACE_TIME (DB) 2/2/07 Face on the Floor - revellers enjoying their night out at Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (070383-0014) Photo: x

Photo Sales
044752_0010_FACE_TIME (DB) 24/9/04 Face on the floor - revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea. PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (044752-0010)

3. Time & Envy nightclub

044752_0010_FACE_TIME (DB) 24/9/04 Face on the floor - revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea. PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (044752-0010) Photo: x

Photo Sales
070483_0026_FACE_TIME (DB) 2/2/07 Face on the Floor - revellers enjoying their night out at Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (070383-0026)

4. Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, SouthseaPICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (070383-0026)

070483_0026_FACE_TIME (DB) 2/2/07 Face on the Floor - revellers enjoying their night out at Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (070383-0026) Photo: x

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthSouthsea
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice