"People miss the old iconic brewery" - 19 amazing old photos of Gales Brewery at Horndean

By Steve Deeks
Published 28th Apr 2020, 16:30 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 10:13 BST
Many people dearly miss the old iconic Gales Brewery that stood in Horndean for so many years.

Established in 1847, Gales Brewery (George Gale & Co. Ltd) was an old brewery in Horndean and was known for producing HSB (Horndean Special Bitter) and Gales Bitter.

In late 2005 Fuller's Brewery bought Gales for £92 million and the brewery sadly closed for good in January 2006.

We have had a look through the archive – if you or someone from your family worked at the brewery we would love to hear your memories. You can message us on our Facebook page.

George Gale & Co LTD, Gales Brewery in Horndean Road, Horndean.

1. Memories of the George Gale Brewery Horndean

George Gale & Co LTD, Gales Brewery in Horndean Road, Horndean. Photo: The News archive

A noble band of workers at Gale's Brewery, Horndean, in 1910

2. Memories of the George Gale Brewery Horndean

A noble band of workers at Gale's Brewery, Horndean, in 1910 Photo: The News archive

Gales Brewery at Horndean 3rd October 2003. Stained glass window and old-style typewriter. Picture: David Garvey 033382-11

3. Memories of the George Gale Brewery Horndean

Gales Brewery at Horndean 3rd October 2003. Stained glass window and old-style typewriter. Picture: David Garvey 033382-11 Photo: The News archive

Gales Brewery 1904Picture: Permission of hantsphere.org.uk/Hampshire Library and Information Centre.

4. Memories of the George Gale Brewery Horndean

Gales Brewery 1904Picture: Permission of hantsphere.org.uk/Hampshire Library and Information Centre. Photo: The News archive

