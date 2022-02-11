However a lot has changed at the waterfront shopping centre – including the venues that people are visiting.
So we decided to dive back into The News’ archives to see what a night out at Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s.
Click through to see all of the photos in the gallery.
If you like this why not look through these other throwback galleries – Do you remember these lost Portsmouth nightclubs from the 00s? | 39 photos to take you back to a night out at Time & Envy in Portsmouth – 12 pubs with large, spacious beer gardens in and around Portsmouth
See if you can spot any familiar faces in the gallery below!
Page 1 of 10