Commercial Road in the 1980s captured by Steve Spurgin.

Revealed: 14 unseen photos of Portsmouth in the 1980s

What first comes to mind when you think of the 1980s?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 12:04 pm

Is it action movies staring Stalone and Schwarzenegger? Margaret Thatcher? Or something else?

These pictures capture what life looked like in Portsmouth during the decade.

All taken by photographer Steve Spurgin – and the majority were captured on his Pentax ME Super and then Super A cameras.

1. Clarence Pier

Clarence Pier in the 1980s captured by Steve Spurgin.

Photo: Steve Spurgin

2. Old Portsmouth

This photo is off Old Portsmouth in the 1980s. It has changed a lot in 40 years! Photo by Steve Spurgin

Photo: Steve Spurgin

3. Commercial Road

This is what Commercial Road looked like in the 1980s - can you remember these shops? Picture by Steve Spurgin

Photo: Steve Spurgin

4. Portsmouth in the 1980s

Can you remember the old Marks and Spencer store in Portsmouth? Picture by Steve Spurgin

Photo: Steve Spurgin

Portsmouth
