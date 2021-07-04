Revealed: 14 unseen photos of Portsmouth in the 1980s
What first comes to mind when you think of the 1980s?
Is it action movies staring Stalone and Schwarzenegger? Margaret Thatcher? Or something else?
These pictures capture what life looked like in Portsmouth during the decade.
All taken by photographer Steve Spurgin – and the majority were captured on his Pentax ME Super and then Super A cameras.
