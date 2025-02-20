1 . Type 23 frigate memories

3rd June 2018. Brittany Ferries ferry leaving for Normandy with a naval escort. The procession is led by four P 2000s followed by the Brittany ferry with the veterans on the stern deck and four D-Day vessels two either side of the ferry at the stern, followed by a frigate and then followed by the Little Dunkirk Ships. Pictured: Type 23 frigate, HMS St Albans sailing past. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: The News archive