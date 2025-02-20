In this selection you will see HMS Kent, HMS St Albans and HMS Westminster.
3rd June 2018. Brittany Ferries ferry leaving for Normandy with a naval escort. The procession is led by four P 2000s followed by the Brittany ferry with the veterans on the stern deck and four D-Day vessels two either side of the ferry at the stern, followed by a frigate and then followed by the Little Dunkirk Ships. Pictured: Type 23 frigate, HMS St Albans sailing past. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: The News archive
2017. HMS St Albans started her transit to Bergen, Norway, by sailing through the Norwegian Fjords. Picture: LPhot Dave Jenkins The Type 23 Frigate has just completed her first escorting duty of the year, by following the Russian Aircraft Carrier Kuznetsov Task Group out of British areas of interest. Photo: The News archive
17th April 2019. To mark the 50 days to go milestone, D-Day veterans will join serving personnel on board HMS St Albans, one of the Navy vessels that will sail past and salute the veterans on board The Royal British Legion's ship Pictured: HMS St Albans Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: habibur rahman
13th August 2013. HMS Westminster leaves Portsmouth heading for the Gulf Picture: Paul Jacobs (132240-3) Photo: The News archive
