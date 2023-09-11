News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

The changing face of Milton in 36 photos

Milton has seen a few changes over the years, and these photos from our archive date back to 1890.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Jul 2020, 18:10 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:38 BST

We hope you enjoy looking through these interesting old images from this busy area of Portsmouth.

The photos in this gallery include the locks and the history of St James’ Hospital.

If you would like to see more retro photos from Portsmouth, make sure you join our Portsmouth Retro Facebook group.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Queen Street | Portsmouth during the Blitz | History of Old Portsmouth

The now demolished Teacher Training College, Milton pre-1936

1. Milton Portsmouth

The now demolished Teacher Training College, Milton pre-1936 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
VE Day St James’s Hospital, Milton. Under shady trees to keep off the hot sun staff and their children from St Jame’s Hospital celebrate the peace with a party.

2. Milton Portsmouth

VE Day St James’s Hospital, Milton. Under shady trees to keep off the hot sun staff and their children from St Jame’s Hospital celebrate the peace with a party. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Greengrocers Winter Road Milton, Portsmouth 1947

3. Milton Portsmouth

Greengrocers Winter Road Milton, Portsmouth 1947 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Locksway Road, Milton Portsmouth, after a V-1 flying bomb attack soon after D-Day

4. Milton Portsmouth

Locksway Road, Milton Portsmouth, after a V-1 flying bomb attack soon after D-Day Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthSt James' HospitalFacebook