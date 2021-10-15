This is what Portsmouth looked like after the Great Storm and other scenes from 1987

In this gallery you will see photos from the great storm of October in that year, which caused a substantial amount of damage to the area,

There are also historic glimpses of Pompey football and when the Queen paid a visit to Old Portsmouth.

What are your memories of Portsmouth in the 80s?

1. Portsmouth in 1987 A building lies across the road in Southsea after being swept up by the storm in October 1987. The News PP4122

2. Portsmouth in 1987 The Parade Hotel in Southsea had to move tiles and bricks out of the way of the entrance due to the storm in October 1987. The News PP4120

3. Portsmouth in 1987 Office worker Carse Louth clears rubble at the Honda Centre, New Road, Portsmouth after it crashed through the roof on to the new motorcycles in October 1987. The News PP4121

4. Portsmouth in 1987 The Sea Life Centre being repaired after being fire damaged in January 1987. The News PP4130