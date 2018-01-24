Search

HIS WEEK IN 1971: ‘Two trapped in crash at Southsea’

The car after the crash at Bradford Junciton, Southsea, which resulted in two passengers being anaesthetised before being released from the vehicle
The car after the crash at Bradford Junciton, Southsea, which resulted in two passengers being anaesthetised before being released from the vehicle
THEN: Highland Road Methodist church, Eastney, Portsmouth.

NOSTALGIA: Portsmouth church was converted into British Restaurant during war

0
Have your say

Both casualties and two others were thrown clear when the car hit a lamp-post at Bradford Junction, Southsea, and were taken to the Royal Portsmouth Hospital.

The driver and one of the passengers were thrown out of the vehicle.

Firemen began prising the car open with hydraulic jacks to release the remaining two passengers, but found it impossible to do while the pair were conscious.

Reinforcement firemen and an anaesthetist were called.

A police radio link between the police surgeon, the Accident Unit at the hospital, and the anaesthetist was used.