History re-enactors herald the opening of Second World War film

A marina turned the clock back almost 80 years to mark the release of a film about Winston Churchill.
Pompey Pals, an organisation which commemorates volunteer forces from Portsmouth, joined forces with Port Solent to put together a historical showcase.
It was to celebrate the release of Darkest Hour, a film based on Winston Churchill’s famous ‘finest hour’ speech made in June 1940,
Vehicles and artillery lined the front of the Odeon cinema for guests to admire, including a 105mm Howitzer gun and a 60-year-old Willys jeep.
