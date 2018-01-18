History re-enactors herald the opening of Second World War film

Have your say

A marina turned the clock back almost 80 years to mark the release of a film about Winston Churchill.

Pompey Pals, an organisation which commemorates volunteer forces from Portsmouth, joined forces with Port Solent to put together a historical showcase.

Trevor Pearce of the Solent Overload Executive with his 1942 Ford JEEP. Trevor, who is also a trustee of the Miltary Education Trust, rebuilt this vehicle himself and has owed it for 12 years

It was to celebrate the release of Darkest Hour, a film based on Winston Churchill’s famous ‘finest hour’ speech made in June 1940,

Vehicles and artillery lined the front of the Odeon cinema for guests to admire, including a 105mm Howitzer gun and a 60-year-old Willys jeep.

Richard Salmon of UBIQUE - Right of the Line Living History

Paul Morgan and Councillor Lee Mason, Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, with Paul's 1940s Willys JEEP

Model diorama made by John Marshallsay, co-founder of the Pompey Pals. This model is to be displayed at the new heritage musuem planned for Fort Widley

Terence and Denise Bryant of the Royal British Legion Poppy appeal

John Marshallsay, a military historian and model maker for Pompey Pals, with his diorama including SE1a (plane). The model took three months to make and will be displayed in the new heritage musuem planned to be opened at Fort Widley