NOSTALGIA: Anyone know who owns Portsmouth forts?

Brian Granfield has dropped me a line regarding the East and West Forts which are either side of the former Royal Marine Barracks at Eastney.

He says: 'Although I was not born until after the Second World War I do remember as a child the high towers that were something to do with the radar during that war.

'Do you know who owns the forts now and do you have any pictures of them?’

I must admit to not knowing the answer to this question but if anyone does know who owns them perhaps you could let me know.

• Two weeks ago I wrote about Jean Morley (née Glenister) who used to work at the old Evening News offices in Stanhope Road, Landport, Portsmouth.

Unfortunately the wrong e-mail address was published and it should have been: morleyjean3@gmail.com. Apologies.