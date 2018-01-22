NOSTALGIA: Calling all ex-pupils of a Portsmouth school

It is about half a century since they said farewell to their school and now they are planning a reunion.

Former pupils at St Luke’s Cof E Secondary School in Portsmouth, will meet again on February 3 to recapture past friendships and swap life stories.

The chorus from a school production of Gilbert and SullivansTrial by Jury

It’s being organised by Sandra Langford (née Hallett) who is hunting for ex-pupils – boys and girls – from 1963 to 1970.

She says: ‘We started in 1964 when the girls’ school was based in Frederick Street and at that time was then at the back of the Royal Hospital.

‘In 1967 the girls transferred to Hyde Park Road where we amalgamated with the boys’ school.

‘The girls’ school was subsequently sold off to the Royal Hospital for its use and eventually both were demolished to become Sainsbury’s although the front facade of the school had to be retained and to this day is part of the supermarket.’

The reunion is on Saturday, February 3 at Waverley Bowls Club, Southsea, at 7.30pm.

Anyone interested can e-mail Sandra at sandralangford257@btinternet.com or call her on 07702 118 113 or (023) 9225 5596.

All today’s pictures are from Sandra’s archive.