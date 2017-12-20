NOSTALGIA: Can anyone identify this car with the Portsmouth plates?

Have your say

Tucker & Bannister Motor Engineers were possibly a Portsmouth firm although my Kelly’s does not go back as far as 1905 when this photograph was taken.

The car has a Portsmouth number plate BK 206 but does anyone know the make of car?

Looking west along Albert Road, Southsea, with the Kings Theatre behind the camera. Most of the buildings on the right remain.

On the far side is a laundry firm specialising in shirts and collars. The name ends with the letters ...TOFT LAUNDRY.

The shop behind the car’s roof belongs to a Mr Young who appears to be selling Myers Bird Foods.

Any assistance would be a help please.

Who might these men be processing at South Railway Jetty? Does anyone recognise the garb?

Most of the houses and shops on the right remain while the left hand side has altered considerably.

Southsea Police Station is many years away.

• And we move to the final picture.

I don’t know who these men might be in their fancy garb. Perhaps they are part of some kind of masonic company? Or maybe they are Portsmouth’s aldermen?

Whoever they might be, they have just come off the ship in the background which is tied up at South Railway Jetty in the dockyard.

If anyone recognises the dress code perhaps they could inform me.