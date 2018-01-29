NOSTALGIA: Coal-fired power station which once dominated Old Portsmouth

Further memories today associated with the atmospheric picture here of White Hart Road, Old Portsmouth, in the 1950s.

They are from Tony Holley, of Billy Lawn Avenue, Havant, who recalls this was when the road was a through road from Broad Street, leading into Gunwharf Road and on to Alexandra Road near the main entrance to HMS Vernon.

Was this a badge issued by Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham?

Tony says: ‘The square black building on the left is the back of Vospers shipyard. The square white building beyond it is Channel Stevedores’ warehouse, now Viviers fishmongers .

‘Beyond that the tall block which looks like flats is the power station’s coal ash storage unit where ash from the boilers was stored. Lorries collected it from the chute at the bottom and took it away for making bricks and building roads.

‘In the distance is the power station with one of the angled coal conveyor belts which took the coal from the coal dock, where Wightlink is now, into the boilerhouse.

‘The picture shows only one power station chimney. The second is either out of shot or not built. It went up in the early 1950s. On the right, the yard with the boxes was Leeches the marine engineers/scrap yard.’

An earlier Portsmouth hospitals' badge, this time from St Marys before 1927 when it was still known as the Portsmouth Parish Infirmary.

DO YOU RECOGNISE THIS BADGE?

Peter Maleczek collects badges and in his collection is the one above. He’s a retired nurse and researcher of hospital and nursing history and specialises in nursing badges and medals awarded for professional training.

He has been told this badge may have come from Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, but isn’t sure. It’s silver and hallmarked 1938. Can anyone help please?