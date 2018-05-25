NOSTALGIA: Frightened mare smashes toll gate on escape bid to Havant

On Sunday, June 12, 1912, a dramatic event took place on the northern end of the old Langstone wooden trestle bridge.

Whilst driving with the mail van, postman Mr. G. Jones suffered a serious accident.

Langstone crossing gates with keeper. The Langstone railway crossing gates. Perhaps this was the man who stopped the runaway horse. Picture: Ralph Cousins collection

In crossing the Langstone Bridge the mare he was driving took fright at a motor car, shied and collided with the fence of the bridge. The driver was thrown into the road but fortunately escaped with only his knees cut.

The horse tore herself free and, with the shafts and part of the under carriage dragging behind, bolted towards Havant.

Finding the toll gate closed she jumped, clearing it completely – but not the carriage. Part of the van hanging behind smashed the gate to pieces.

Continuing on, the mare galloped towards Havant and approached the crossing gates of the Havant to Hayling railway. Unfortunately the crossing gates gates were closed to traffic and the mare was about to jump them when the porter stood in front of the mare and, with arms waving up and down, checked the animal and secured her. The horse was badly cut about both hind legs.

Vintage cars in Emsworth Vintage cars on view in Emsworth Square. Is the telephone box painted red? Picture: Barry Cox collection

The gentleman in the car helped take the mail to Havant Post Office, although a little late.

In the first photograph we see the toll gate, which has been replaced by the time this 1915 photo was taken.

In the second photograph, we see the railway crossing gates, although open to road traffic. I wonder if the keeper on view was the same man who stopped the mare from leaping the gates?

I know from the amount of emails I receive that many of you like to see photographs with vintage cars. Here is one for you all to tell me what the make of cars are.

Essoldo cinema, Cosham High Street Taken sometime between 1948 and 1962 here we see the Essoldo cinema in Cosham High Street.

It is a 1950s view (perhaps a little earlier) within Emsworth Square. The telephone box appears to be not in red but it may be the photo contrast. I bet the bicycle is not chained to the bus stop. There are two men in caps passing the time of day on the front bench of the shelter.

I can date this view between 1948 and before 1962 as I have the Kelly’s Directory for both years. In the 1948 version the cinema is called the Carlton and the Palm Court Restaurant does not exist. In the 1962 version the cinema has changed names to the Essoldo and, as can be seen, the Palm Court restaurant is in business. The next business along was Finlay & Co Ltd, tobacconist, branches of which, appeared all over Portsmouth. To the left of the cinema is L. Mendal, house furnishers.