NOSTALGIA: Hong Kong Jenny, the legendary ‘buffer’ of the fleet in Far East

Have your say

A couple of weeks ago I mentioned Jenny and her side party of girls who used to board naval ships in Hong Kong and ‘do’ for the ships’ companies.

Several readers contacted me about Jenny and she obviously remains a popular figure in many people’s memories.

The Judean Boys club football team circa 1938. Are there any survivors still with us?

Tom Brierley, of Cowplain, sent me the picture, above, which shows Jenny and her girls on the quarterdeck of the cruiser HMS Tiger in 1978.

From left to right in the front row the officers with Jenny are Lt Cdr G Robinson-Moltke, mate of the upper deck; Captain George Brewer, Tiger’s skipper; Jenny; Flag Officer Second Flotilla Rear Admiral Martin Weymess; Fleet Chief Petty Officer Tom Brierley, buffer.

The wording around the ring floats says Flag Officer Second Flotilla.

Lt Cdr Robinson-Moltke later lost his life serving in HMS Coventry in the Falklands war.

Phillips Furnishing Stores in Lake Road, Portsmouth. Can anyone remember the name of the street on the right?

• Last Friday I published a photo of Marmion Road, Southsea.

I mentioned that the Judean Boys Club was located in the church hall on that road.

My late father Horace (Jack) Hind played football for the club before the war and ran the team after it.

I was sent this photograph by Robert James as it includes a man who would have been his uncle. He is sitting in the middle row, second from the left wearing a cravat.

Lovedean circa 1905. Do the cottages still exist? Picture: Barry Cox collection

He was John (Jack) Davidson who was lost when serving in HMS Eagle.

The carrier went down off Malta on August 11, 1942.

He was 21 and lived at 84, Pretoria Road, Eastney, Portsmouth, with his parents Ralph and Winifred.

I believe, but cannot be certain, that the youth in the back row on the left is my late father.

• Frank Davis loaned me the photograph of Lake Road, Landport, Portsmouth, which was taken just before the street of shops was demolished.

Frank asks if anyone can tell him the name of the street off Lake Road on the right of the photograph?

• The final picture is a quiet scene in the village of Lovedean north-west of Horndean.

It is a turn-of-the-20th century photograph, probably taken about 1905, and the car carries a Portsmouth number plate which begins with BK.

I’m keen to take a ‘now’ photograph to compare it to the old picture, so if any readers can identify the exact location please let me know.

You can contact me via the e-mail address here.