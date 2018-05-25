NOSTALGIA: I’m sorry, but there is no such thing as the Portsmouth ferry

I can remember several years ago when I was a taxi driver people asking me to take them to the Portsmouth ferry.

I used to tell them there was no such location and they would look at me as if I was a new boy in town.

Royal Marine Artillery infirmary, Eastney Barracks. Another one for all you retired Royal Marines who served at Eastney Barracks. Does this view bring back any memories? Please let me know. Pic/ Robert James coll.

‘We have the Gosport ferry and the Hayling ferry even the Isle of Wight ferry and a ferry to France but no Portsmouth ferry. Sorry. Now, where do you want to get to?’

There was then a conversation as to whether I was being obtuse, obstructive, having a fit of pique or just being downright bloody minded. I kid you not and I am sure taxi drivers reading this will have some sympathy.

In this shot we see the Hayling ferry arriving from Eastney with a full load. Portsdown Hill simmers in the distance.

This piece of water has caused the deaths of many through drowning over the years as when the tide goes out it runs at great speed through the gap and has caught many unawares.

Oops! In the mud at Point, Old Portsmouth''I am sure someone was in the mud for allowing this to happen. It is Submarine H23 stranded in the mud at Point, Old Portsmouth.

Here is another photo to go with the drill hall I published some weeks ago inside Eastney’s Royal Marine Barracks.

This is a view of the hospital but called an infirmary.

I would imagine it was somewhere east of the former barracks in what is now Lidiard Gardens of Henderson Road but stand to be corrected.

Anyone with any knowledge please let me know. Thank you.

Fishbourne Roman palace first discovered waterboard workmen Here we see a mosaic at the Roman palace at Fishbourne being cleaned by an archeologist. Picture: Portsmouth Water.

This is a classic ‘Oops!’ Photograph although I think something more profane would have been said by the commander of the submarine when she went ashore at Point, Old Portsmouth. I have no date for the photograph but as the submarine was commissioned on May 25, 1918 and sold out of service on May 4, 1934 we can assume it was between these dates.

If anyone has info on this incident please let me know.

No doubt many of you have visited the Roman Palace at Fishbourne west of Chichester. Over the years there have been hundreds of archeologist working on uncovering the remains especially the mosaic floors such as seen here.

Did you know, if it were not for Chichester Waterboard workmen digging in the area to pay a new 18-inch water main it may still lie under the earth undiscovered.

In May 1960 Chichester Corporation water department’s direct labour gang were excavating a trench through fields north of Fishbourne.

They uncovered the remains and the rest, as they say, is history.

Thanks to Portsmouth Water for allowing me use of text and photograph from their book Portsmouth Water 1857-2007.