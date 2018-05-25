NOSTALGIA: Long gone, but not forgotton – remembering old treasures

Here we see a splendid Class T9 30718 train waiting to leave Havant at the head of a Stephenson Locomotive Society special.

stand to be corrected but I believe it is May 3, 1953.

Entrance to Victoria Barracks As all the buildings have now been demolished I am not sure which gate into the Victoria Barracks this would have been. Any guesses? Picture: R. James collection

The nine-coach train had left London Victoria and travelled to Portsmouth via Horsham and Chichester.

For the down journey locomotive 32425 ‘Trevose Head’ was used. On the return journey, via Guildford, Wimbledon and East Putney to Waterloo, this T9 was in charge.

It was then 54-years old.

In 1947 it had been converted to oil burning at Fratton during the coal crisis but later reconverted.

The same building within Victoria Barracks As with the previous photograph, here we see the clock tower within Victoria Barracks.

She was cut up in 1961.

This is one of the gates into Victoria Barracks, below, but I am not sure which entrance it was.

There were two gates in Pembroke Road and another in Victoria Avenue.

If anyone can let me know I would be grateful.

Costumier and furrier Imagine someone opening a shop selling real fur coats and stoles today? Very un PC as they say.

As we know, the majority of the former barracks was demolished – apart for the east side, along Museum Road, which now contains the Portsmouth Records Office.

It is a pity no one had the foresight to preserve the barracks as they have done to the former Royal Marine Barracks at Eastney and converted them to apartments.

What a sight they would have been today.

Here we see a photograph of the barracks from the R. James collection with the same building as in the previous ‘gate’ photograph with the clock tower seen from a different angle. I still cannot get where it was, though.

Is that Victoria Avenue passing in front of the building? I am sure there must be surviving members of the navy who might know, as it became a naval barracks in later life. I know of several people who joined as new recruits. Plenty of answers please.

I believe this shop, right, was demolished in the Blitz. It was a costumier and Furrier and traded from 117 Elm Grove, Southsea.

I would imagine that if such a shop opened today there would be protests with crowds of animal rights people outside causing a great fuss.

Actually, you might find me there as well but I digress.

This was in an area of very wealthy people just off the King’s Road who would wear fur coats and stoles to functions and expensive restaurants of the time.

During the Second World War, two Portsmouth constables were convicted for looting a furriers and served six months of hard labour.