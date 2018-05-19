NOSTALGIA: My 92-year-old mum used to leapfrog over that milestone

On May 3, I published a photograph of the milepost alongside the old London Road at Cowplain. I received a marvellous reply from John Fehrenbach who told me about his mother who has lived in the area for the past 92 years.

John says: 'She moved there from Horndean when she was about two.

'She has many memories including shopping in King’s Road, Southsea, although she and her family weren’t affluent enough to use it as their main shopping venue! Apparently, to drop the fact that you’d '‘purchased this in King’s Road'’ into conversation was considered by my mum to be rather snobbish.'

John adds: 'Mum showed me the article with the milepost in it. It has always, to my memory, been there. In the 1950s it was lying on its side. When walking to school I assumed it was a stone seat or at least an obstacle to be jumped on and walked over.

'Mum and I find it amusing that, as far as we know, putting it on its side hid the location details and was part of the plan to confuse any invading army during the war! I guess it was more to keep the information from solitary enemies, for example shot down airmen, who would not be physically able to lift the stone. It is the Dad’s Army humour of a group of invading Germans sat on the ‘'seat'’ wondering where they were, that amuses us.

'At some point it was lifted and the details exposed. That was probably when mum told me the stone seat was, unknown to me, a milepost all the time. I am sure the inscription was re-carved.' He adds: 'When mum was a child in the 1930s and when it was upright, she used to leapfrog it when out shopping!’

Mike Nolan tells me there is also a milepost at Mile End near the now closed Air Balloon pub. If anyone else knows anything about these stones please let me know.

n Smoking has been banned nearly everywhere and most people think it's a modern thing. Not so, as a report from April 1904 about passengers having to travel in smoking cars on the Hayling Billy railway line shows.

The main objection was that half of one car was a smoking compartment yet women and children had to pass through it on entering or leaving it. Also, the connection between the smoking and the other half was continually open making the whole car little more than a smoker.

n Does anyone have a map of south Cosham showing tram tracks where the Horndean light railway left the corporation track in Portsmouth Road? The hand drawn maps in several books I have do not line up with photographs. The Central Library does not have anything. I'm putting together a book of then and now photographs of the line to Horndean and need a map from about 1932. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you.

n Many readers will be familiar with the Havant-based nostalgia radio station Angel Radio. Its first broadcasts in 1999 were heard only in the Portsmouth and Havant areas. Now Angel broadcasts to 12 cities, including London, using a mix of FM and DAB transmitters to bring nostalgic entertainment, information and mental and physical stimulation to thousands of older people, and younger ones, who love music from the 1920s to the 1950s, with a few from the 1960s too.

Angel's latest project is to help alleviate some of the loneliness often felt by older people during the night by providing more live programmes in the small hours when some stations switch to computer-generated, automated shows.

This is where yours truly comes in. I have joined Angel's night team to bring you music, memories, and some friendly chat from 1am every Monday and Tuesday morning on 89.3 FM and digital DAB. I also give out the studio telephone number and e-mail address for your record requests and your memories. Please do join me.