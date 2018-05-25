NOSTALGIA: Mysterious alleyways and dark corners of Victorian Portsmouth

The marvellous view, right, is of Cosham High Street.

From the level crossing we can tell just how countrified the area once was.

jpns 230518 rw''The cover of shocking tales from Victorian Portsmouth''Paul Newell's book Shocking Tales from Victorian Portsmouth

The signal box to the left appears to have been called Cosham Station as the O N can be seen below the windows.

The recently demolished Railway Hotel would have done some good trade with the local railwaymen and passengers from the station.

On Portsdown Hill, Fort Widley stands proudly guarding the area.

At this time it would have only had been completed about 30 years previous.

jpns 230518 rw''The cover of A-Z of Portsmouth''The cover of Philip Macdougall's A-Z of Portsmouth

Barry Cox took the photo with the help of Paul Costen from a 3x3inch lantern slide.

Two books about Portsmouth have been released in the past week, one by former News employee Paul Newell.

Shocking Tales from Victorian Portsmouth is a fascinating book of more than 120 incidents of all kinds that occurred within the city from 1838 to 1900.

Murder, infanticide, executions, theft, robbery, poisoning, child stealing, mysterious drownings and starving families with drunken fathers and husbands are included in the newspaper stories edited by the author.

jpns 230518 rw''Waterlooville in the 1930s'With a tram heading north to Horndean here we see Waterlooville in the 1930s.'Picture: Barry Cox collection

The last place you would want to live in the period was Portsea, a place of mysterious alleyways, dark corners and streets with little or no lighting.

Mind you, the rest of the island could be just as bad in places. Some of the stories will leave you gasping.

My one complaint is that some of the stories are a little long and could have been cropped a little. I don’t need to know the contents of a dead man’s stomach, for example.

Also, Paul has kept the language and grammar content of the time and some of the descriptions will have the reader wondering what on earth the words mean.

It is indeed a very good read and for older readers who can remember Portsea before the war, when little had altered from Victorian days, many of the street names will bring back memories. £14.99.

The other release is Portsmouth A - Z by Philip MacDougall, a former teacher at Portsmouth College. There is a colour photograph on nearly every page and for anyone new to the city it is a superb addition if trying to find locations of what happened where and when.

Even residents who have lived in the city for many years will find something of interest I assure you.

I’ve spent years researching Portsmouth, yet still found certain items of great interest.

Go to New To You Books, Cosham High Street, (023) 92 321089.