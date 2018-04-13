NOSTALGIA: Nine drowned off Hayling in seven years 

I know most children are taught to swim these days from an early age but it was not always the case.

Over a period of seven years nine people were found drowned off Hayling Island between 1898 and 1905.

One of the worst places for these to happen was at Sinah Point on the western side of the island where the ferry to Eastney leaves from.

After one inquest into the death of a 10-year-old boy who went into the water and was taken under by the strong currents that occur at this point, the jury asked the county coroner if notices could be put up to stop bathers swimming at any time, not just when the tides were rushing through.

So strong are the tides that several other drownings reported were of bathers who had gone into the sea off Southsea.

They became disorientated, drowned and their remains taken along the shoreline to be washed up on the beaches of Hayling.

I am glad to say that drownings are now rare in that area.