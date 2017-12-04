NOSTALGIA: Pickle Night was theme for the annual HMS Lowestoft reunion

Have your say

Artist Michael Boynes has enjoyed the debate on these pages about the origins (or not!) of the Royal Navy’s Pickle Nights held on or close to October 21, Trafalgar Day.

One of the correspondents on this subject was his old friend Tom Coleman.

Michael says he attended HMS Lowestoft’s annual reunion recently and the theme of the night on October 21 was indeed Pickle Night.

He adds: ‘It was a splendid evening, well attended, and the entertainment was provided by the Portsmouth-based Trafalgar Drummers.

‘I can recommend them for their musical ability and professionalism. They truly looked the part too.

‘Another friend of Tom Colemans is ex-Royal Navy steward Richie Farman who dressed as Admiral Lord Nelson for the evening. Promotion indeed.’

The Trafalgar Drummers.

Michael says next year’s reunion will return to the Royal Beach Hotel, Southsea, in early October.

He included photographs of a painting he presented to Admiral Sir John Treacher, a former commanding officer of Lowestoft, and another to Mr Farman in appreciation of his efforts in organising the reunions.

Detail of Michael Boyness painting of HMS Lowestoft which he gave to Admiral Sir John Treacher.