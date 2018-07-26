NOSTALGIA: Was Portsmouth coaster mown down by transatlantic liner?

Down the centuries many ships have been lost after leaving Portsmouth, but perhaps one of the saddest was the St Ernest, a coaster which traded between the Channel Islands, Portsmouth and Newhaven.

In season she brought cauliflowers to the Camber which were sold to wholesalers to sell on to greengrocers and market traders.

The chapel at St Mary's Hospital, Milton, Portsmouth.

St Ernest left Portsmouth on New Year’s Eve 1961 never to be seen again.

Mike Nolan says several locals from Old Portsmouth were in the Bridge Tavern drinking with two of the crew, one a teenager. Suddenly a shout went out to board the ship. Shaking hands and wishing everyone a happy new year, the crew departed.

It was late when St Ernest left and Mike says the captain blasted the ship’s hooter continually as she passed the pub and went from the Camber into the harbour and out to sea. It was the last anyone saw of ship or crew.

Crossing the English Channel the weather closed in with high seas and visibility down to nil and it is believed St Ernest was mown down in the early hours of January 1, 1962. Although never proved, it is thought St Ernest was struck by the massive transatlantic liner SS France which was more than 1,000ft long and displaced more than 66,000 tons.

When the liner arrived in America there were scrapes on her bow’s paint but whether they were caused by a collision with the freighter was never proved. So large was the liner that no one would have felt anything if it was her that ploughed into St Ernest.

Mike tells me he believed the teenager he was talking to was a Portsmouth lad but cannot confirm it. If anyone has more information on the loss please let me know.

•On July 19, I published a photograph which I captioned: ‘The church inside St Mary’s Hospital’.

Maurice Paffett tells me he played the organ there for nearly 25 years and asks: ‘Does anyone know what happened to the lovely pipe organ which was in the Royal Portsmouth Hospital after it was demolished?’

Martin Bowler says: ‘St Mary’s was used for Sunday morning worship for patients and staff. I think they also had a Songs of Praise-type thing on Sunday afternoons when visiting choirs or singing groups would sing requests for half-an-hour or so which were broadcast on hospital radio.’

Robert James says: 'The church was a chapel within the hospital off a long corridor that ran from roughly the current car park to the end of the hospital. It was quite ornate with wrought iron gates. The chapel was demolished as part of the hospital rebuilding programme. Houses are now on the site.’

He adds: 'Those gates were sold but I have no idea who purchased them. Another item from the chapel is a small memorial window where people could have their loved ones’ names engraved on the glass. It is now just inside the main entrance of the current St Mary's and has a plaque reading '’Memorial Glass Window taken from St. Mary's Chapel and donated to the League of Friends in 2011’’.

However Ted Saunders reckons the picture might show a completely different place. ‘There was a building on the north side of the hospital grounds that I was told was the old hospital church, near St Mary’s House.

'I started work at the hospital in 1988 and what was left of the church was still there. I went inside and the stained glass windows had fallen on the floor. I thought I’d go back the next day and collect what was left of the windows. Unfortunately yobs got in that night and set fire to the place destroying the windows. There was another room on the south side of the main corridor through the hospital which I believe was used as a prayer room, and that might be what the photo shows.’