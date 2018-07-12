NOSTALGIA: Waterloo before the Ville was added

My colleague Barry Cox has been to the auctions again and let me loose on the photographs he has bought for his vast collection. These three pictures are some of many you will enjoy in coming weeks.

Here we’re looking south down London Road through the village of Waterloo, about 1910 and before it became Waterlooville. It was just a step for those living on the left to board a tram to Horndean, or Cosham and on to Southsea. A loop for trams to pass each other on the single track is in the road.

NOW: Yes, the same view today. Waterlooville as it has become.

On the right is the rising firm of automobile engineers Wadham Brothers. Michelin was founded by two brothers in 1889. In 1891 they patented the first removable pneumatic tyre and the firm went on to provide tyres for the space shuttle and in 2012 produced 166 million tyres.

The ‘today’ picture, believe it or not, was taken from exactly the same spot – and now what we see is Waterlooville. Until recently London Road was busy but since a shopping complex to the west was built much trade has been lost to it. London Road is now pedestrianised and the A3M takes much of the traffic away from the town.

•How about this for a fantastic picture? The photographer obviously used a plate glass negative to take it and the quality is superb.

It is a pre-Second World War view looking south along Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Leading off to the right is Charlotte Street.

Behind the policeman is jeweller H Samuel. What a shame we lost Eddie Wallace a few months ago, I am sure he could have told me the constable’s name and number. In the mist above the second tram is the bell tower of the Guildhall.

All the men are wearing hats or caps of some sort. I am sure the cyclists would have to take great care not to get their tyres jammed in the tram rails.

