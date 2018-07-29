NOSTALGIA: When Portsmouth really knew how to push the boat out

Last Monday I published a photograph showing HMS Belfast bearing camouflage paint which I called razzle-dazzle. It was a Second World War picture.

However, Tim King e-mailed to say the invention of camouflage paint on warships – called dazzle-dazzle – was invented during the First World War by the celebrated marine artist Norman Wilkinson and was adopted by the Admiralty.

To celebrate the coronation of George VI in 1937 a model warship was placed in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. Picture: Ellis Norrell Collection

Look no further than M33, the last surviving warship from the Gallipoli campaign now open to the public in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Tim met the artist in 1965 at HMS Dryad when he presented a painting of the Normandy landings to the wardroom. It was painted from sketches made when he was on the bridge of HMS Jervis as the battle for the beaches raged all round. It was at that event that he told Tim about his camouflage invention.

Tim, a former News defence correspondent, will be writing a feature about the paint in the near future.

• The third picture makes me sad because of the recent loss of Eddie Wallace. He would have known immediately who the constable was escorting the three little girls across Commercial Road at its junction with Edinburgh Road.

Razzle-dazzle paintwork taken to the extreme on the American SS Mahomet in 1918.

In the background is the Central Hotel which was lost in the blitz and on the right is the Empire Palace since demolished and now the site of a freezer centre in Edinburgh Road.

But where were the girls’ parents? The oldest must be about eight and the youngest about three and yet they are walking about on a main road without, it appears, anyone looking after them except the constable.

• In days past when the Royal Navy ruled the Seven Seas and Portsmouth was at the hub of everything, the city never did things by halves when it came to celebrating. In 1937 there was a Fleet Review at Spithead to celebrate the coronation of George VI.

To show what could be done a large wood and plaster construction in the form of a battleship was made and put on display over the top of an old tram shelter in Guildhall Square. As you can see it was a massive construction and I am sure it attracted a lot of attention from residents and sailors from visiting navies. In the road can be seen tarred-over tram tracks. Any readers remember that coronation?

Crossing Commercial Road at its junction with Edinburgh Road. But where are the girls parents? Picture: Mike Nolan Collection

The picture shows an illuminated Coronation – a superb sight. To get some idea of its scale there’s a trolleybus approaching the ship’s bows.

Do you remember when the street lights used to have square lamps like those in this picture? I know I can – just about.