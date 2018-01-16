NOSTALGIA: Where sheep may gently gaze: collie halts flock for picture

Thanks to everyone who sent best wishes after the operation on my hand. I have Dupuytren’s Contracture which causes hands to form a fist – like a severe form of arthritis. I’m on the mend and back until I have my other hand done in the spring.

My friend Robert James has let me look through his postcards of Edwardian Portsmouth and in the next few days I shall publish then and now street scenes which I know you enjoy.

NOW: The same section of Goldsmith Avenue where the collie herded his sheep. Mollies Railway Hotel has long gone

The first, in a scene more suited to the downs than Portsmouth, shows a collie herding sheep to the slaughterhouse along Goldsmith Avenue south of the railway cutting. The dog has halted them for the photographer.

Of all the pictures I have published, this is one of my favourites. It’s basic but sums up how things were when a dog could herd a flock of sheep along what is now a busy road.

I wanted a wider, panoramic view than the original but because of builders’ hoardings where they are building flats in Goldsmith Avenue, this was the farthest I could stand back.

In my ‘now’ picture, although just a brick wal, this is the exact location where the dog stopped his flock.

The railway flats have been modernised and the original open balconies enclosed.

There’s also the Railway Hotel where many 1960s’ bands performed before finding fame.

For those who know Mollie Powell, landlady of the Duke of Devonshire in Albert Road, Southsea, you might remember when she ran The Railway.