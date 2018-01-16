Search

NOSTALGIA: Where sheep may gently gaze: collie halts flock for picture

THEN: Herding sheep along Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton. Picture: Robert James
Signal box - The bleak and isolated siting of the Idsworth signal box illustrates the loneliness of the signalman's lot

THIS WEEK IN 1970: Time runs out on the lonely reign of a signal box man

Thanks to everyone who sent best wishes after the operation on my hand. I have Dupuytren’s Contracture which causes hands to form a fist – like a severe form of arthritis. I’m on the mend and back until I have my other hand done in the spring.

My friend Robert James has let me look through his postcards of Edwardian Portsmouth and in the next few days I shall publish then and now street scenes which I know you enjoy.

NOW: The same section of Goldsmith Avenue where the collie herded his sheep. Mollies Railway Hotel has long gone

The first, in a scene more suited to the downs than Portsmouth, shows a collie herding sheep to the slaughterhouse along Goldsmith Avenue south of the railway cutting. The dog has halted them for the photographer.

Of all the pictures I have published, this is one of my favourites. It’s basic but sums up how things were when a dog could herd a flock of sheep along what is now a busy road.

I wanted a wider, panoramic view than the original but because of builders’ hoardings where they are building flats in Goldsmith Avenue, this was the farthest I could stand back.

In my ‘now’ picture, although just a brick wal, this is the exact location where the dog stopped his flock.

Fifty years ago this summer Sue Marsh, above, was crowned Miss Southsea 1968. he died over Christmas after a long illness and husband Trevor Rayner, from Bedhampton, proudly sent me her picture which was featuring at her Celebration of Life service today at the Oaks Crematorium, Havant.

The railway flats have been modernised and the original open balconies enclosed.

There’s also the Railway Hotel where many 1960s’ bands performed before finding fame.

For those who know Mollie Powell, landlady of the Duke of Devonshire in Albert Road, Southsea, you might remember when she ran The Railway.

Today we are used to our postmen dressing in shorts and hi-vis jackets to deliver the mail but it was not always like this of course. Even I, in my tender years, can remember postmen in full uniform with red braid on jackets and down trouser seams all topped off with a peaked cap. Here we see postmen at the ready with their trusty steeds, the ever-present cycle with bag carrier in front of the handlebars. I think this would be in Stanhope Road at the rear of the General Post Office in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. They certainly look the part dont you think? Picture: Robert James Collection

