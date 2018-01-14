NOSTALGIA: Working heart of Portsmouth before it became gentrified

The picture above appears in my colleague Bob Hind’s latest book Portsmouth In Transition.

It shows the top end of White Hart Road, Old Portsmouth in the 1950s. You’ll find the abarbistro on the right today.

A street scene in Portsmouth. But where? It looks like the street sign says Langley Road. Anyone have a clue?

Mike Nolan, of Wymering, walked along the road to school every day from the age of five in 1948.

He says: ‘By the headboard of the lorry was an old gate which had a sign saying Shell-Mex on top. Then there was a public toilet and passing that you turned on to the quay. On the right was a firm called Leaks which everybody called Leakeys. It was used for ex-government stores. I remember going there with bundles of rags which he would buy.

‘To the left of him was Moscrop’s store. I got fuel there as a lad for Alf Butcher who lived in Broad Street. The Lady Margaret was used for trips round the harbour from Point.

‘He also had an old British Railways workboat called Alice used for towing. I learned all I know about boats from him. By the age of 12 I could handle them on my own.

Two pictures of Portsmouth here for which Id like your help. Can you name either of them. Bob Hind is compiling another book called Edwardian Portsmouth Street Scenes Then and Now. The churchlike building on the right in the photo above might give a clue while the street sign in the one below looks like Langley Road but that cant be right, can it?

‘When we finished trips round the harbour each day he told me to put the boat away and I would jump in, go from Point to Dirty Corner and tie up, then clean the boat for the next day.’