NOSTALGIA: Young navy recruits captured tying themselves up in knots

I wonder how many ex-matelots can remember being a new recruit?

There came a time in all their training for the learning of how to tie knots.

Everyone would look on in wonder at the instructor as he twisted and tied scores of knots.

No one ever thought they would get through that part of the course but eventually everything fell into place.

We see new recruits, right, who are possibly Hostilities Only (HO)ratings at HMS Collingwood, getting into a tangle.

On the corner of Idsworth Road and Tangier Road, Copnor, circa 1928, we see one of the first batch of buses after being re-bodied.

It is a 1926 ex-London General B-type body. Brand new in 1919, they were all taken out of service by 1931.

The board to the left advertises business premises to be erected on that site by builder H.E. Pitt

In the pre-1910 photograph we are looking north along Kingston Road, Buckland, at the junction with Kingston Crescent. The tall building is the Baptist Church, which now a drinking establishment.

The lady on the right crossing Kingston Road with a pushchair is either a mother or, perhaps, a nanny taking her charges shopping.

Take a look at the little girl in white who appears at first glance to be walking along the pavement.

Now take a look at the enlargement – it is a close up of the same lady.

It looks as though the little girl is in fact sitting on the handle of the pushchair and the lady has her right arm around her, pushing the pushchair with her left hand.

This could be an everyday scene even today with busy mothers in the same situation.