Open day for public at historical Fort Cumberland

AN OPEN day will be taking place at a historical fort in Portsmouth this weekend.

Fort Cumberland will be opened up to the public on Saturday, July 28.

The Coastal and Intertidal Zone Archaeological Network (CITiZAN) have arranged the day, giving people the chance to learn more about the use of photography and photogrammetry to record archaeology, before taking a tour of the site.

Lunch will be provided after the tour – the event is free but booking is required.

To register go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/introduction-to-citizan-tour-of-fort-cumberland-tickets-48324956245