Portsmouth prepares to greet the millennium

As the last week of the century was drawing to a close, the people of Portsmouth were getting ready to welcome in, not just another new year, but the new millennium.

New Year’s Eve was to be a big spectacular.

While some were out buying fancy dress costumes for the occasion, others were carrying out their last-minute shopping for party food and decorations.

Residents of Ashley Close, Bedhampton, were some of many who took the opportunity to rekindle their community spirit by throwing a street party.

Wishes and resolutions were being rehearsed ready for the clock striking midnight.