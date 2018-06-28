THIS WEEEK IN 1993: Protest groups clash during rally at proposed Parkway site

Have your say

Traffic was brought to a standstill in Farlington as opponents of Pompey’s £20m Parkway Stadium plans staged their most effective protest to date.

About 400 protesters formed a slow moving ‘carcade’ on Eastern Road and Havant Road, sounding horns and jamming traffic for an hour.

Portsmouth Green City Campaign organised the protest to give motorists a taste of the grid-locked traffic they claimed would be caused by thousands of supporters arriving for football matches.

A group of Portsmouth fans later clashed with placard-waving Parkway opponents lining the verge of Eastern Road.

Protester Joan Tickner, 64, claimed she was hit by eggs thrown by a group of Pompey fans from a white van.

Later Pompey supporters and anti-Parkway protesters had heated arguments at a rally attended by about 150 people.

Police said they were powerless to stop the protests but motorists caught in the jam were angry at the delay.

Green City Campaign chairman Rob Cottee said: ‘This protest involved just a few hundred cars, but Parkway will bring 5,000 cars to Farlington.’