THIS WEEK IN 1970: Football screen in Havant Park move

Havant Park may have become the area’s football-centre if Havant and Leigh Park football clubs entered the Hampshire League. But a portable six foot-high canvas screen may have had to be erected around the pitch in the town-centre park so the clubs could charge spectators entry fees.

Members of Havant Parks Committee decided to defer consideration of the matter for a month to investigate whether the pitch had to be enclosed with such a screen.

They were to also look into the possibility of alternative pitches if Havant Park was not considered suitable.

This came after members heard a plea from the two clubs to provide an enclosed football pitch – a stipulation for Hampshire League entry.

Members were concerned that this would have spoiled the park’s amenities and bring a public outcry.