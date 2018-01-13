Search

THIS WEEK IN 1970: From a thriving street to a quiet memory lane

No more fish and chips from this boarded up shop at Lake Road
The funeral of CPO Herbert Lee in April 1914 at Kingston cemetery. Look at those pure white memorials.

NOSTALGIA: Memorials to Portsmouth dead gleamed before pollution

All down Portsmouth’s Lake Road, the shutters were going up.

Boarded windows were meeting the eye with their depressingly blank look.

On the window of a one-time furniture shop someone had written in whitewash ‘100 Divans Must Go’.

They had gone – everything, except the bare, empty shop itself.

But not everywhere was closed – in an area not far from the tall block of corporation houses was a tiny old-world shop with no name.

‘It’s an Old Curiosity Shop’, said the shopkeeper Lilian Saunders. ‘I have always liked this little shop, so two years ago I took it over as a small dress agency.

‘I do a very good trade in here – but, of course, the shop will have to go.

‘It is a pity this type of shopping area is going. People like this sort – it has the kind of fascination you find in The Lanes at Brighton.

‘But one by one the shops in Lake Road are closing down.’

It was a street of childhood memories for many who, with the age of affluence, had moved to the lusher areas of Southsea and Cosham, or out of Portsmouth altogether.