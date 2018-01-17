THIS WEEK IN 1970: Havant by-pass cars plunge into the sea

Have your say

Three drivers escaped serious injury when their cars skidded off Havant by-pass and plunged into the sea.

The accidents happened in a series of skid-pan crashes on an icy stretch of the carriageway.

Early morning rain froze along one lane and sent a total of seven cars careering across the west-bound lane of the by-pass between Broadmarsh and Langstone roundabouts

A sports car skidded on to the grass verge and toppled into the sea – resting against an upturned barge.

Police arrived at the scene and began a frantic search for the driver – but then learned he had gone home.

At the same time one vehicle catapulted into four feet of water but the driver escaped and was taken to hospital.