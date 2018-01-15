THIS WEEK IN 1970: South Hants to be boom area for jobs

South Hampshire was to be a boom area for employment, with more than 120,000 new jobs, 1,750 acres of new industrial land, and eight million square-feet of new office space in the forthcoming 20 years, it was forecast.

In its study report on employment, the South Hampshire Plan Advisory Committee pointed out that although difficulties existed from both male and female points of view, prospects for the future long-term economic growth of the area were extremely bright.

Demonstrating rapid growth with its inherent aid to employment, the report stated emphasis in the south was shifting from maritime to industrial activities, with electronics manufacture playing an important role.

Industrial firms had been stimulated to move to the area for four reasons. These were the release of industrial land, the availability of female labour, ready access to port facilities, and the general attractiveness of the area.

Proposed expansion of present firms, potential employment in new firms already allocated to the area, and more employment from future development, should have provided about 35,000 new jobs by 1991.