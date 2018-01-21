THIS WEEK IN 1971: ‘Meeting in Southsea backs postak strike’

Fred Moss, the general treasurer of the Post Office Workers’ Union, told a mass meeting of postal workers at Southsea he would be prepared to ‘give in’ for a pay award of 12 per cent, which would mean a minimum increase of £3 with a reduction in the length of scales.

At a meeting at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, workers from Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Sussex, Kent and Surrey pledged their support to the union which was calling an all-out strike to demand a 15 per cent pay increase.

They also expressed their fears of surviving for up to three weeks without pay and strike money, and about the reaction from the general public.

Mr Moss said there was a total of £365,000 in the union’s ‘kitty’, but with 220,000 workers it meant only 35-shillings a head.

Therefore, the union felt it had to start using that money towards informing the general public about what the strike was about.

One worker said: ‘There have been claims that a postman takes home £25 a week. This is nonsense.

‘Many of those here can expect a flat wage of £14 to £15 a week. You can take home £25, but for this you have to work a 60-hour week, and the opportunity for this is rare.’