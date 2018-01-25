THIS WEEK IN 1971: ‘Pompey wives are ready for their husbands’ FA Cup match’

Hairdresser Mr Marc was one of Pompey’s greatest fans and when the club won their way to the fourth round of the FA Cup, he decided to do something to urge the team to victory against Arsenal.

‘I couldn’t do anything for the players, so I decided to inspire them in the only way I could – through their wives,’ he said.

The doors of a Portsmouth salon were opened to the wives of the Pompey team.

They were welcomed by Mr Marc in to a salon decorated with Pompey rosettes and told they could choose what they wanted – hairdo, manicure or facial.

There to look after them was Mr Marc, who was the manager of a Southampton salon, Miss Davina, manageress of the Portsmouth salon, and leading hairdressers and beauticians from Portsmouth and Southampton.

Pam Trebilcock said: ‘It’s not often that we wives get the sort of attention that’s lavished on our husbands. I think it’s a marvellous idea.’

While at the salon, the ‘ladies’ team’ lined up for a group picture with a wig in Pompey colours which Mr Marc hoped one of them would wear to the game.

They were promised a return visit if Pompey won.