THIS WEEK IN 1972: Chipsters donate Possum to hospital

Members of The News Chipper Club had a go at operating a Possum machine at the Cerebral Palsy Unit of Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham.

The Chipsters were among those who had raised money towards the £400 machine which was bought by the club for the unit’s children.

The Possum enabled even the most severely disabled child to type words and could be adapted for a number of uses.

Club organiser Uncle Mike said: ‘I am very proud of all the Chipsters for raising the money to buy this machine and I hope they will support our next effort – to buy a guide dog.’