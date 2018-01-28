Search

THIS WEEK IN 1972: Chipsters donate Possum to hospital

Members of the Chipper Club who went to the Cerebral Palsy Day Unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, to see the handing over of the Possum elctric typewriter they had helped raise money for, pictured with Unlce Mike and 10-year-old Lee Webber who demonstrated how he uses the machine to write with his feet
Audrey Jeans

Members of The News Chipper Club had a go at operating a Possum machine at the Cerebral Palsy Unit of Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham.

The Chipsters were among those who had raised money towards the £400 machine which was bought by the club for the unit’s children.

The Possum enabled even the most severely disabled child to type words and could be adapted for a number of uses.

Club organiser Uncle Mike said: ‘I am very proud of all the Chipsters for raising the money to buy this machine and I hope they will support our next effort – to buy a guide dog.’