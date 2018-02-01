THIS WEEK IN 1972: Developers ready for Cosham work

Have your say

These included a multi-deck car park, library, community centre, double-deck shopping centres, and to the north of Havant Road, a hotel and offices.

The High Street would become a pedestrian precinct, and the whole area would be developed comprehensively, said Mr Heath.

But Ald Dr Maxwell Bresler told the 200-strong audience at the Civic Centre: ‘One of these developers was planning to develop part of Cosham in 1962 – and nothing has happened since then.

‘I have never heard of the other company before.’