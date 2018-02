Unemployment in the eastern and southern region went up by 6,325 to a total of 85,421.

After seasonal adjustment by the Department of Employment the figure worked out about 78,300 – higher than the previous month but not significant enough to alter the unemployment percentage of 2.7 for the region.

The number of registered unemployed school-leavers in the region was 428, which was 67 more than the previous month and 191 more than the previous year.