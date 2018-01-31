THIS WEEK IN 1972: Prince Charles in Eastern Road crash

Have your say

Prince Charles escaped injury when he was involved in a five-car collision on the Eastern Road, Portsmouth.

The prince was driving his personal car on his way to the Fraser Gunnery Range at Eastney at the time.

No one was hurt, and all drivers exchanged details and left before police were called.

Harry Norman said he was driving immediately behind the prince’s car while he was on his way to work.

He said the prince’s car was unmarked but his own was badly damaged.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said Prince Charles was driving through heavy traffic. The car in front of his vehicle stopped and so did he.

Five cars were shunted together, with the prince’s Aston Martin sandwiched between two vehicles.