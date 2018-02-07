THIS WEEK IN 1973: A change of name confuses residents

The fears arose after several residents complained they had not been given sufficient warning of the renaming of 10 streets.

‘All the emergency services have been informed of the new names, as have the public,’ explained the corporation’s principal legal assistant GE Davey.

Residents said they were not told of the changes, or the names to be adopted, although Mr Davey said under a local authority regulation, notices were posted at both ends of every street involved.

Changes included, The Square being renamed Guildhall Square and part of Hyde Park Road becoming Winston Churchill Avenue.