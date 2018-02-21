THIS WEEK IN 1975: For her, success is something special

Have your say

Mrs Tayler was paralysed from the neck down and had to paint by holding the brush in her mouth.

A patient at St Mary’s Hospital since she became a polio victim 13 years previously, her Victorian Christmas scene was among paintings shown by the International Mouth and Foot Painters’ Association.

She said: ‘It took a while to get the hang of it.

‘I had never painted, and started colouring in sketches.

‘At present I am working on an idea for a Christmas card scene.’

Her therapist Shirley Mungapen said: ‘Considering the extreme difficulties she is working under, her work has improved a lot and she applies herself very hard.’