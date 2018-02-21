THIS WEEK IN 1975: For her, success is something special

Artist Jean Tayler talks to her therapist Shirley Mungapen about her paintings
Mrs Tayler was paralysed from the neck down and had to paint by holding the brush in her mouth.

A patient at St Mary’s Hospital since she became a polio victim 13 years previously, her Victorian Christmas scene was among paintings shown by the International Mouth and Foot Painters’ Association.

She said: ‘It took a while to get the hang of it.

‘I had never painted, and started colouring in sketches.

‘At present I am working on an idea for a Christmas card scene.’

Her therapist Shirley Mungapen said: ‘Considering the extreme difficulties she is working under, her work has improved a lot and she applies herself very hard.’