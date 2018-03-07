THIS WEEK IN 1977: Navy divers own take on Swan Lake

Have your say

A group of boys fishing in the creek had been using sweetcorn for bait.

The swan spotted the sweetcorn and swallowed it – with the attached fish hook.

Passers-by alerted the RSPCA.

For 24 hours inspector Tom Couling stalked the creek to catch the bird.

He then remembered the Royal Navy was the master of the water and so called upon the services of the naval diving clearance unit.

A crew of four launched a rubber dinghy at the creek and performed their own version of Swan Lake.

The dance lasted one hour and ended with the swan being brought ashore to be examined by a vet.