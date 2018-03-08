THIS WEEK IN 1977: Planners to comply over bridge order

A tentative suggestion that Hampshire planners should have refused to comply with a Portsmouth Crown Court order to rebuild Haslar Bridge to 1911 standards by December 31, 1978, was met with a prompt and stern official rebuttal.

‘It would be flouting the law,’ said the chairman of the county planning committee Major H Rose.

After receiving the warning, the committee decided to comply with the order to rebuild the 1911 bridge even though it could have meant closing the costly gunboat yard with the loss of many jobs.