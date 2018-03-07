THIS WEEK IN 1977: School ‘chaos’ leads to furious teachers

The reorganisation of Havant area primary schools was postponed which brought a furious reaction from teachers who said it would mean a ‘chaotic year’ for youngsters.

The children caught in the crossfire of the debate were 11-year-olds who, if the new system had been brought in as hoped, would have stayed at their primary schools for another year.

Instead, they would have to move up to secondary schools which were already bursting at the seams.

The postponed decision was forced on Hampshire County Council because the scheme – involving 60 schools in Waterlooville, Havant and Hayling – had not yet been officially sanctioned by the education secretary Shirely Williams.

Reason for the delay was a wave of objections presented there by anti-reorganisation campaigners.