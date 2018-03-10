THIS WEEK IN 1978: Brighter play in the pipeline

Have your say

A group of Portsmouth students brightened Landport Adventure Playground with this mural, and were all set to take their paint and brushes to a city school.

The painters, from the college’s Student Community Action Group, were to create another cheerful mural on a small wall of Binsteed Road nursery school.

Led by pharmacy student Hugh Lindsay, the group planned to paint an underwater scene on the wall.

All paint used for the pictures was donated by the city’s business community and the public after an appeal in The News.